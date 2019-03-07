The Perfect Time To Get A Great Deal On A Snow Blower

Whether your old snowblower couldn’t handle this frigid winter, or if your back won’t take another year of shoveling, now is the perfect time to get a new snow blower. With winter ending, there are great deals on snow blowers, like getting 33% off this Snow Joe PRO.

This snow blower has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, making it lighter and quieter than its gas-filled competitors. One charge gives you over an hour of run-time with this lightweight (36 pounds) machine. Luckily, you won’t lose out on power, with this snow blower being able to clear over 600 pounds of snow every minute.

This snow blower normally sells for $499.99, but right now you can get this great machine for only $335.37. Included in that low price, you’ll also get a battery and charger, and a full 2-year warranty. Don’t throw out your back for another year shoveling snow, or pushing around your old, heavy machine, get this great deal before it’s gone!

