Tim Cook Changes His Twitter Handle To ‘Tim Apple’ After Trump Gaffe

Apple CEO Tim Cook changed his Twitter handle Thursday, after President Donald Trump mistakenly called him “Tim Apple” in a recent White House meeting.

“Tim Apple” embraces Trump’s misspeak with a new Twitter username pic.twitter.com/mA3Dmn3npm — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 7, 2019

In a Wednesday meeting at the White House, Trump said to Cook, “I mean, you’ve really put a big investment in our country. We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple.”

While Trump is known for giving people nicknames—such as “High Crime, High Tax Nancy [Pelosi],” “Horseface” Stormy Daniels, “Crazy Jim Acosta,” and many more—it appears that this one was just a mistake. (RELATED: Trump Drops Devastating New Nickname On Richard Blumenthal)

The meeting that Cook attended was for the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. Among others in attendance were Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and Ginni Rometty of IBM.

Trump has not responded to Cook’s name change, according to ABC News.