Vikings Running Back Roc Thomas Facing Felony Drug Charge

Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas has been hit with a felony drug charge.

According to KSTP’s Daren Sukhram late Wednesday afternoon, Thomas was charged with felony drug possession after he allegedly “unlawfully” possessed controlled substances. The substance in question is marijuana, which he allegedly consumed more than 140 grams of. (RELATED: Elderly Vikings Supporter Allegedly Puts Packers Fan In A Headlock. The Must-Watch Video Is Absurd)

JUST IN: @Vikings RB Roc Thomas charged with felony drug possession. A team spokesman says they “have expressed our disappointment directly to Roc … We will respect both the legal process and the NFL’s disciplinary process.” More @KSTP pic.twitter.com/fUX2P7HncN — Daren Sukhram (@DarenSukhram) March 6, 2019

The charge comes after police executed a search warrant in January on his Mendota Heights apartment, according to KTSP. If convicted of the charge, he could get up to five years in prison, according to a report from the Star Tribune.

Given the fact it looks like Thomas has no guaranteed money on his deal, don’t be surprised if he’s quickly shown the exit door. Of course, you’re innocent until proven guilty in this amazing country, but that doesn’t mean the Vikings won’t make a move by themselves.

If the allegations are true, this is such an unfortunate situation for the young running back. He went undrafted but managed to hang on. Most guys never even get that chance.

Now, he’s potentially facing years behind bars. I hope he has a great lawyer because it sounds like he’s going to need it.

Listen up, everybody. If you have the opportunity to make a ton of money playing a sport, I suggest you don’t find yourself in the headlines for being charged for allegedly possessing drugs.

It’s not how you want to be known around the league. Best of luck to Thomas. It sounds like he’s going to need all the help he can get.

