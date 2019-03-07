Washington Post Corrects Cynthia Nixon’s Hit Piece On Mike Pence

The Washington Post issued a correction Thursday after an opinion piece by “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon contained several inaccuracies about Vice President Mike Pence.

Nixon, who recently ran against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and lost, wrote the op-ed in response to former Vice President Joe Biden calling Pence a “decent guy.” Nixon slammed Pence as “insidious,” but cited several false or misleading claims about the vice president to prove her point. (RELATED: Pence Defends Wife Against Media Attacks)

“This op-ed originally misstated that when Vice President Pence was president of the Indiana Policy Review Foundation, the group published an article urging business not to hire gay people,” WaPo explained in the first part of its correction. “The referenced article concerned whether gay journalists should be permitted to cover matters related to homosexuality without disclosing their sexual orientation.”

“The inaccurate statement has been removed,” they added.

The Washington Post also noted that Nixon repeated uncritically that Pence is accused of supporting conversion therapy, despite denials from his spokespeople and no direct proof.

As Ben Shapiro notes in an article for National Review, the archived Pence website that critics use to claim he supports conversion therapy never even mentions the practice. Former Pence spokesperson Marc Lotter said that Pence’s words have been mischaracterized and he merely supports organizations that promote safe sexual practices.

Nixon also claimed that Pence played a “leading role” in the administration’s efforts to ban transgender people from the military, another charge disputed by spokespeople for Pence.

