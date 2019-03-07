Woman’s Attempt To Recreate ’50 Shades’ Sex Scene Doesn’t Go As Planned

A woman in Spain was rescued Monday after tying herself to her steering wheel and gagging herself with tape in her car in an attempt to recreate a sex scene from “50 Shades Of Grey.“

The woman, whose name has not been released, was found alone in a parked car near Las Teresitas in Tenerife, a popular nudist beach in Spain. The woman was tied up with cable ties and gagged with tape to the point where she could barely breathe, according to The Local Spain.

A person passing the car went to investigate after hearing the car horn blaring over and over. The tied up woman had been bashing her head into the steering wheel to draw attention to the vehicle.

The passerby originally thought the woman was a victim of a serious crime, but police soon confirmed she was alone. “I wanted to recreate a scene from 50 Shades Of Grey, but it got out of hand,” she told her rescuers according to a local paper. “I don’t have a partner and I am alone.” (RELATED: It’s Mind-Boggling That ‘Fifty Shades’ Movies Keep Drawing Viewers)

Another passerby said they heard the horn going off repeatedly for about two hours, but by the time they went to figure out what was happening, she had already received help.

This poor woman was close to suffocation when police found her. I feel so bad for this woman. Having to tell people, “Yeah I almost died after trying to recreate a 50 Shades sex scene,” must be brutal.