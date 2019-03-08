REPORT: Lindsay Shookus Attempting To Be Ben Affleck’s ‘Sober Coach’

Ben Affleck is reportedly back together with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, but this time she is trying to keep him on track to stay sober.

She doesn’t keep alcohol in her home and she doesn’t drink around him anymore, sources told Page Six. The couple was spotted back together for the first time at the NYC premiere of the Netflix film, “Triple Frontier.” The couple split back in August when Affleck entered a rehab program.

Shookus tried to keep alcohol away from him at the Netflix premiere and made sure people weren’t really drinking around him, a source told Page Six. A source said, “She is like his sober coach.”

Affleck has also not been attending any SNL after-parties, which are notoriously known for being heavy on the booze. (RELATED: REPORT: Ben Affleck Is Back With Ex, Lindsay Shookus)

Affleck talked Monday about his alcoholism on the “Today” show. “It doesn’t really bother me to talk about alcoholism and being an alcoholic. It’s part of my life. It’s something that I deal with,” Affleck told Hoda Kotb. “It doesn’t have to sort of subsume my whole identity and be everything, but it is something that you know you have to work at.”

Affleck has been to rehab for issues with alcoholism three times and most recently finished a 40-day program in October.