Brittany Snow Turns 33 Years Old

March 9 is Brittany Snow’s birthday so we put together a slideshow to celebrate.

Brittany Snow was born in Tampa, Florida. She was cast in her first acting role in 1994.

Snow does it all. She is an actress, producer, director and singer. Snow began her career as Susan “Daisy” Lemay on CBS’s “Guiding Light.” She won a Young Artist Award for for Best Young Actress for her role in “Guiding Light.” Snow is most known for playing the role of Chloe in the “Pitch Perfect” movie series. (RELATED: 10 Blondes That Would Play Barbie Better Than Amy Schumer)

Snow helped create the “Love Is Louder” movement, which aims to stop bullying in schools.

She recently became engaged to Tyler Stanaland. It’s unknown when the duo started dating, but she first shared of a photo of them on her Instagram last August according to E! News.

Check out some of her most beautiful photos below.