Camille Kostek Responds To Criticism Of Her Body

Camille Kostek had an emotional response to some online criticism.

Kostek had been sharing photos of herself on vacation, and some people weren't impressed. According to screenshots captured by Busted Coverage, people told her that she needed to go to a doctor to get her "violin hips" checked out.

That didn't sit well at all with the superstar model. Kostek responded emotionally and referred to the critics as "small-minded" during an Instagram live, according to Thrive Global.

Got a little passionate tonight on my Instagram story . If you need a short film to watch or a voice to tell you everything’s going to be alright, I got you — Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) March 7, 2019

First of all, you're a clown if you don't think Kostek is attractive. She most certainly is, and the idea people are flaming her online is absurd.

Give me a break. She's one of the most famous models on the planet for a reason. That just didn't happen by accident. I can't believe I actually have to type these words right now.

You're a loser if you're attacking the way she looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on Jan 27, 2019 at 6:02pm PST

I can’t believe there are people who actually take the time to comment on a model’s Instagram to criticize them.

Here’s the one message I have for everybody like that.

We’re big fans of Kostek, and that’s never changing! Go, Kostek, go!