NFL Player David Irving Quits Over League’s Marijuana Policy

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving announced an early retirement Friday and the way he did it is rather amusing to many.

Irving announced his decision to quit the NFL over the league’s marijuana policy on Instagram live. Irving was suspended indefinitely last week for violating the league’s substance abuse policy for the third time in three years. (RELATED: REPORT: Dallas Cowboys Prepared To Pay Dak Prescott $30 Million Annually)

Irving made the announcement while smoking a blunt:

David Irving explains why he’s done with football while smoking a blunt *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/qziG3DLyJt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2019



“Basically, guys, I quit,” Irving said. “I don’t want to talk about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I’m outta there. I’m not doing this sh*t no more.”

Irving then went on a tangent, ripping the NFL’s ban on marijuana. (RELATED: Cowboys Star Randy Gregory Suspended Indefinitely For Substance Abuse Policy Violation)

“It’s funny, you know, some people: ‘Oh, you’re addicted to weed, you’re addicted to this and that,'” he said. “I mean, sh*t, if I’m gonna be addicted to something, I’d rather be addicted to marijuana, which is medical — it’s a medicine; I do not consider it a drug — rather than Xanax bars or the hydros or the seroquel and all that crazy sh*t that they feed you.”

Irving’s shocking Instagram video has reignited a longstanding debate over whether the NFL has any business testing for weed in the first place, and one ESPN analyst is taking the league’s side.

NO, I don’t want to watch some athlete HIGH while they are playing! pic.twitter.com/2YmKlVXzKO — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 8, 2019



