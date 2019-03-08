Democrats Cave To Radicals, Condemn Everything

On the Friday edition of The Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we have video interviews with John Lott and Lars Larson at CPAC, plus we get into the excuse-making machine for anti-Semitism that the Democratic Party has become. The new excuse for Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism is that she’s simply too dumb to know any better. Seriously. Plus, Stormy Daniels is going to try stand-up comedy, and a 65-year-old billionaire reportedly died during penis enlargement surgery. You can’t make this stuff up.

Democrats were unwilling to simply condemn anti-Semitism because too many of their members don’t have a problem with hatred of Jews and Israel. In order to spare herself embarrassment and a rebellion, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi turned a simple resolution into a left-wing fever dream. What finally passed the House, after much delay, was a condemnation of everything except anti-Christian bigotry.

Immediately following the vote, Ilhan Omar, whose latest anti-Semitic comments led to the resolution debate in the first place, announced a joint statement with other bigoted Democrats that remained unrepentant. It was pathetic and we have all the audio.

Stormy Daniels is trying stand-up comedy at a club in Texas. This will likely be the first money she’s earned standing up while an adult.

And a 65-year-old billionaire died in Paris while having penis enlargement surgery. At 65? Isn’t it a little late in the game? Shouldn’t he have come to terms with his, um, shortcomings by that age?

Then we have the CPAC interview with John Lott from the Crime Prevention Research Center on gun control bills passed by the House and how he thinks there’s a real chance President Donald Trump could be forced to sign some of it into law. And we talk about what has happened to Portland, Oregon, with the king of Northwest talk radio, Lars Larson. The radicals attack people in the streets regularly while police and city government allow it to happen. You don’t want to miss any of it.

