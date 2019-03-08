Watch A Dog Chase A Hockey Puck In Heartwarming Video

ESPN recently shared an incredible video of a dog doing its best to play hockey.

In the short video on Twitter, a young pup chases around a puck while before finally snatching it and running around with all the joy in the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Give it a watch below. I’m sure you’re going to love it.

This hockey pup gets all the biscuits pic.twitter.com/0FoP8tFIUU — ESPN (@espn) March 5, 2019

I love stuff like this. It just warms up your heart. I actually used to do this with my old dog, Jake (RIP).

I’d take a tennis ball and a hockey stick in the driveway, do my best to shake him. He was a beast and shockingly hard to shake off.

Did he have the dog equivalent of NHL talent? That’s a claim I’m comfortable making.

We all love hockey, and anybody with a pure soul loves dogs. Anytime we can combine the two, it’s a win for the world.

If you hate hockey and dogs, then I’ll see you later. I’ve got no interest in surrounding myself with that kind of negativity.

As for everybody else, I think we can all agree this is probably the best video we’ll see all day. For once, ESPN actually did something to help the world.

