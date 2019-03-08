Elton John Is Writing An Autobiography

Elton John announced via Twitter on Friday that he is writing a book about his life, which is set for release in October of 2019.

My life has been one helluva roller coaster ride and I’m now ready to tell you my story, in my own words. My first and only official autobiography will be released October 2019. Pre-order at: https://t.co/Rr7Gge5r7b #EltonJohnBook ???? pic.twitter.com/FP5KM8ikxI — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 8, 2019

The social media post features a video of the 71-year-old Grammy winner in his favorite bookshop in Chelsea, London. “I can’t wait for you to read it because it’s the truth and so many books that have been written about me haven’t exactly been truthful,” the “Tiny Dancer” singer said. “I can’t wait for you to see what I have to say about my life.”

You can pre-order the superstar’s autobiography here.

In addition to the book, you will soon be able to watch a movie based on the iconic musician’s life and career called “Rocketman,” which is named after John’s 1972 hit. The film stars Taron Egerton and will be released on May 31. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For The Elton John Movie ‘Rocketman’)

The “Your Song” singer is currently on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, which also happens to be his final tour. It will feature more than 300 concerts spanning five continents, and will come to a close in 2021, according to John’s website.