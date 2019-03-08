Hockey Player In France Body Slams Opponent In Wild Video

A hockey player in France decided it was a good idea to body slam one of his opponents.

Sebastian Ylonen shared a video Wednesday on Twitter of a pro game in France, and it’s since gone viral for good reason.

In the video, a player body slams a dude over his leg when they squared up to fight. Watch it below.

First off, it looks like we found the only guy in all of France interested in fighting. Good for him. I didn’t know they existed in that country.

I kind of just always thought retreat and backing down was their default mode. Apparently, there’s at least one guy over there willing to mess somebody up. (RELATED: NHL Ref Takes Puck Straight To The Groin. The Video Will Twist Your Stomach)

That’s a nice change of pace from the past 100 years.

Secondly, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like this in a hockey fight before. It’s pretty much an unspoken rule that you stick to just throwing punches in hockey brawls.

Once you get into body slams and things of that nature, things have probably gone too far. After all, this is a sport for gentlemen.

If that happened in an NHL game, the benches would clear in a heartbeat. There would be a massive brawl. I have no doubt about that at all.

I guess there’s just not the same fighting spirit in France, despite this one dude. He tries that back here in America and I can promise you the consequences would be much worse.

