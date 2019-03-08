125 Democrats And 1 Republican Vote To Lower Voting Age To 16

A majority of House Democrats on Wednesday voted to lower the federal voting age from 18 to 16.

A number of high-profile Democrats voted in favor of the legislation, including California Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, Maxine Waters and Ted Lieu, Hawaii Rep. and Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley introduced the legislation Tuesday evening as an amendment to House Democrats’ “For The People Act,” which would overhaul federal election laws. (RELATED: ACLU Joins McConnell And Trump Administration In Opposing Democrats’ ‘For The People Act’)

Pressley’s amendment fell short at 126-305.

Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley introduced legislation to lower the federal voting age from 18 to 16 (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)House Democrats voted 125-108 in favor of Pressley’s amendment, with two members voting present and three members not voting.

House Republicans voted against the amendment 197-1. Texas Rep. Michael Burgess was the only Republican to vote aye.

Pressley cited teen activists pushing for gun control as a reason to give 16-year-olds the right to vote, which she compared to having a driver’s license.

“Young people are at the forefront of some of our most existential crises,” she said in her remarks Tuesday. “The time has come. Our young people deserve to have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote.”

