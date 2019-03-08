The ISIS Bride Is Our New Secret Weapon! (SATIRE)

How do you think President Donald Trump took the news of an ISIS bride wanting to return to the United States? Here’s a look at how The Daily Caller News Foundation imagines his reaction with our new satirical video and featured song.

TheDCNF’s Vince Shkreli plays Trump and TheDCNF’s Ryan Kibby plays his aide. There also features an original song to the beat of “Hakuna Matata.”

“We’re making her the best damn Tinder account you’ve ever seen,” Shkreli says. Lyrics include, “Hoda Muthana, what an unlucky bride. Hoda Muthana, hope she’s not on your side. If you get married, might as well commit suicide.” (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

