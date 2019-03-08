Jan-Michael Vincent Dead At 74

Your first name

American actor Jan-Michael Vincent died on Feb. 10.

He passed away after suffering cardiac arrest in a North Carolina hospital, TMZ published Friday.

Vincent was born in 1944 in Denver, Colorado. He had his first on-screen appearance in 1967 as Mike Vincent in “The Hardy Boys: The Mystery Of The Chinese Junk.”

Vincent was most known for his role as Stringfellow Hawke in the 1980s TV series “Airwolf.” Vincent’s role in “Airwolf” made him famous and he reportedly was the highest-paid actor at the time, earning $200,000 per episode. He most recently starred in the movie “White Boy” in 2002. (RELATED: Luke Perry Reportedly Dead After Suffering ‘Massive’ Stroke)

He worked on “Vigilante Force” in 1976 with Kris Kristofferson and Victoria Principal. Vincent also starred in “Hard Country” with Kim Basinger. He officially retired from acting in 2009.

Vincent almost passed away in 2012 after getting an infection that caused his leg to be amputated, according to TMZ.