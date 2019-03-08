Los Angeles Chargers Dispute Reports Kyler Murray Bombed Combine Interviews

Kyler Murray impressed at least one team at the NFL combine last weekend.

There have been reports that the Oklahoma Sooners Heisman-winner bombed his interviews, and they were an absolute disaster for him. However, the Los Angeles Chargers are discrediting the idea he was bad in all of them. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Measures In At Over 5’10” At The Combine)

Coach Anthony Lynn described Murray as “impressive” and “sharp,” according to Jim Trotter.

The Chargers were one of the 10 teams to interview Kyler Murray at the Combine. Coach Anthony Lynn told me post-interview that Kyler was “impressive”, “sharp” and had great recall at the white board. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) March 8, 2019

Here’s some advice for everybody out there. I’d take most of what you’re hearing with a grain of salt at the current moment.

There are stories of Murray all over the place, and we all know that NFL teams will try to manipulate the situation the best they can. Spreading misinformation is more popular in the NFL than it likely is in politics or the intelligence community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Dec 1, 2018 at 8:41pm PST

The only thing that makes me think the Chargers are likely telling the truth here is that they really don’t have anything to gain by lying.

Nobody thinks Murray is going to Los Angeles. If they wanted him and were in play for the dual-threat quarterback, then they’d want his stock to drop. The Chargers certainly wouldn’t be hyping him up and elevating his stock if they were angling to grab him. (RELATED: Jon Gruden And The Raiders Are Reportedly ‘All Over’ Kyler Murray)

At the end of the day, Murray’s play on the field will dictate what kind of career he has in the NFL. It won’t be determined by various reports of his performance at the combine.

I can guarantee you that much. I just can’t wait to see him actually get out on the field and show us all what he’s capable of. I’m all in on Murray at the next level, and I’d urge you all to buy stock right now. I honestly believe this kid is going to be a star.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter