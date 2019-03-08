Trump HUD Official Provides ‘Audio Proof’ Showing CNN Is ‘Fake News’

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development official Lynne Patton accused CNN of lying on Thursday night and posted audio tape on Friday she says proves it.

CNN posted a tweet Thursday saying Patton “has the president’s blessing to follow in his footsteps as a reality TV star, even as she serves as a high-ranking federal housing official.”

The tweet included a link to a story detailing Patton’s potential appearance on a “still-developing show about black Republicans.”

Patton herself, from her personal Twitter account, responded directly to CNN’s tweet within an hour of its posting.

“1) I never said I had the “President’s blessing” for this project. I said the exact OPPOSITE – and have it on tape. Seeking approval from various family members & POTUS are 2 different things. Stop conflating for click-bait headlines. 2) NOR am I committed to project #FakeNews,” Patton tweeted.

Friday morning, Patton posted an audio clip of her interaction with the reporter, backing up her original assertion and demanded that CNN immediately retract the story.

HUD’s regional administrator of the New York and New Jersey region also corrected CNN’s depiction of her as Eric Trump’s wedding planner. (RELATED: Trump’s HUD Official Lynne Patton Moves Into Public Housing, Will Stay For A Month)

“Newsflash: I also didn’t plan Eric Trump’s wedding. With all due respect, stop being a lazy internet parrot, @RaySanchezNYC. It takes two seconds to google his ACTUAL wedding planners’ names from a 2014 @people article – TWO YEARS BEFORE ELECTION. ???? Or did you source @Wikipedia?” she tweeted, tagging Ray Sanchez, one of the authors of CNN’s story.

Patton became the subject of heated discussion when she attended Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen’s hearing before the House Oversight Committee last month. (RELATED: Jordan, Meadows Refer Cohen to AG Barr For Alleged Perjury At Oversight Hearing)

During the hearing, Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan accused North Carolina Republican Representative Mark Meadows of racist behavior by using Patton, a black woman, as a “prop.” (RELATED: Lynne Patton Shreds Rep. Tlaib For Calling Her A ‘Prop’ For Trump)

President Trump tweeted this morning, “I cannot believe the level of dishonesty in the media. It is totally out of control, but we are winning!”