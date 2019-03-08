Melania Looks Ready To Get Down To Work In Red Jeans And Sneakers Combo In Alabama

Melania Trump definitely looked ready to get down to work when she stepped out in a red jeans and sneakers combo Friday during a trip to tornado-ravaged Alabama.

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever as she rocked the jeans with an off-white sweater when she joined President Donald Trump to the areas affected by the tornadoes. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair, red-and-white sneakers and a button-up black jacket. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

“During the flight from Fort Benning, [Georgia], to Lee County, [Alabama], President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will participate in an aerial tour of areas impacted by the tornadoes,” per a release from the White House.

“On our way to visit the great people of Alabama,” FLOTUS tweeted on her way to the area.

On our way to visit the great people of Alabama! pic.twitter.com/lBklOgCUx1 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 8, 2019

The first lady always dresses just right for the occasion, which has been documented numerous times. Check out some of those unforgettable moments here.