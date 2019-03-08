Melania Looks Ready To Get Down To Work In Red Jeans And Sneakers Combo In Alabama

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely looked ready to get down to work when she stepped out in a red jeans and sneakers combo Friday during a trip to tornado-ravaged Alabama.

U.S. President Donald Trump, son Barron and First Lady Melania Trump walk to Air Force One as they prepare to depart from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to visit tornado-devastated Alabama, March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Fort Benning, Georgia, March 8, 2019 en route to areas in Alabama affected by recent tornado damage. (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever as she rocked the jeans with an off-white sweater when she joined President Donald Trump to the areas affected by the tornadoes.  (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

U.S. President Donald Trump, First lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, walk toward Marine One to depart from the South Lawn of the White House on March 8, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is headed to Alabama to survey tornado damage. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump is joined by First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron before boarding Marine One to depart from the South Lawn of the White House on March 8, 2019 in Washington, DC. - Trump is heading to Alabama to survey tornado damage before spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

First Lady Melania Trump walks with her son Barron Trump as they depart with U.S. President Donald Trump, from the South Lawn of the White House on March 8, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is headed to Alabama to survey tornado damage. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump (C), with First Lady Melania Trump (L rear) and their son Barron (L), arrive to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland, on March 8, 2019 in Washington, DC. - Trump is heading to Alabama to survey tornado damage before spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

She completed the great look with loose hair, red-and-white sneakers and a button-up black jacket.   (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

US President Donald Trump (C) is joined by First Lady Melania Trump (R) and their son Barron before boarding Marine One to depart from the South Lawn of the White House on March 8, 2019 in Washington, DC. - Trump is heading to Alabama to survey tornado damage before spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump, First lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump , depart from the South Lawn of the White House on March 8, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is headed to Alabama to survey tornado damage. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

“During the flight from Fort Benning, [Georgia], to Lee County, [Alabama], President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will participate in an aerial tour of areas impacted by the tornadoes,” per a release from the White House.

“On our way to visit the great people of Alabama,” FLOTUS tweeted on her way to the area.

The first lady always dresses just right for the occasion, which has been documented numerous times. Check out some of those unforgettable moments here.

