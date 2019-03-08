Paige Spiranac Celebrates International Women’s Day On Instagram
Paige Spiranac was in a great mood for International Women’s Day Friday, and she had an outstanding message.
The American-born golfer posted a photo of herself on Instagram in a shirt that reads, “Never underestimate a woman.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Captioned the shot with:
Happy International Women’s day! I’ve always walked to the beat of my own drum but the last couple years I’ve really come into my own. And I have so many badass women to thank for that! Never underestimate the power of a woman #internationalwomensday #empoweredwomenempowerwomen #strongwomen
View this post on Instagram
Happy International Women’s day! I’ve always walked to the beat of my own drum but the last couple years I’ve really come into my own. And I have so many badass women to thank for that! Never underestimate the power of a woman #internationalwomensday #empoweredwomenempowerwomen #strongwomen
Spiranac really has an incredible year. She was in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and has only continued to grow bigger and bigger in popularity. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
She is a massive star, and not just in the golf world. There are few women that I can think of that have blown up the way she has. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
For the record, Spiranac is an absolute badass, and I don’t care if you disagree. She’s a hell of role model for young women, she’s a star athlete and just seems like a generally good person. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
View this post on Instagram
I can’t wait to see what she does in the future, both in and outside the world future. The world is simply better when she’s at the top of her game. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
I have a feeling 2019 is going to be a big year for her.
View this post on Instagram
Get after, Paige. The whole world of sports is behind you.