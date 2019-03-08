Paige Spiranac Celebrates International Women’s Day On Instagram

Paige Spiranac was in a great mood for International Women’s Day Friday, and she had an outstanding message.

The American-born golfer posted a photo of herself on Instagram in a shirt that reads, “Never underestimate a woman.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Captioned the shot with:

Happy International Women’s day! I’ve always walked to the beat of my own drum but the last couple years I’ve really come into my own. And I have so many badass women to thank for that! Never underestimate the power of a woman #internationalwomensday #empoweredwomenempowerwomen #strongwomen

Spiranac really has an incredible year. She was in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and has only continued to grow bigger and bigger in popularity. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She is a massive star, and not just in the golf world. There are few women that I can think of that have blown up the way she has. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

For the record, Spiranac is an absolute badass, and I don’t care if you disagree. She’s a hell of role model for young women, she’s a star athlete and just seems like a generally good person. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Nov 28, 2018 at 3:34pm PST

I can’t wait to see what she does in the future, both in and outside the world future. The world is simply better when she’s at the top of her game. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I have a feeling 2019 is going to be a big year for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Aug 6, 2018 at 12:41pm PDT

Get after, Paige. The whole world of sports is behind you.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter