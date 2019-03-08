Save Big On Cool Choetech Chargers And Accessories
Getting charged up for long business trips or car rides or even your day to day life isn’t always easy. Factor in how often it seems charging cables can get lost or just stop working, and keeping you mobile device charged up is a constant battle.
Well with Choetech’s latest fast wireless charger, it doesn’t have to be. Aside from being one of the cheapest options on the market, this wireless charger can charge your phone even if it has a thick phone case (something other wireless chargers simply CAN NOT do) and this charger works with pretty much any modern smart phones including the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus, Note 9, Note 8, S7, S7 edge, S6 edge, iPhone X/ XS/ XS Max/ XR/ 8/8 Plus, and many others.
And best of all, this wireless charger blows the competition away in terms of pricing, as by using the code URS5IWSF at checkout, you can get this wireless charger for just $14.50!
Normally $20, you can get this cost effective and high quality Fast Wireless Charger for just $14.59
If you like the idea of wireless charging but you are looking for a more practical solution for when you are driving and need to use your phone for navigation, fear not. This Choetech wireless charger is also a car mount, meaning you can mount your phone onto your dashboard or air vent and charge it for hands-free driving. While that feature alone makes this wireless charger worth it, that’s not all: it also allows you to simply drop your phone into the car mount with one hand and the gravity linkage technology will automatically adjust to tighten and properly fit your phone!
Oh, and you can also save $10 off of the normal $29 price for a limited time when you use the code LGBOTMEQ at checkout.
If you are starting to say to yourself wow, it seems like this Choetech company makes cool chargers at crazy low prices, then you’ve hit the nail on the head!
But aside from just chargers, Choetech also sells accessories on their site:
Like this multi plug power strip that has 3-outlets and 4 USB ports with intelligent surge protection. While this power strip is normally $15, it is currently on sale for over half of its normal sales price in Choetech’s online store when you use our exclusive code DAILYCA8.
Choetech’s online store is loaded with cool charging products like this at crazy discounted prices, and whenever you spend at least $10 if you live in the US, you get free shipping.
If you live anywhere else, you can still take advantage of free shipping if you spend $20 or more. So what are you waiting for? Go check Choetech out for yourself!
