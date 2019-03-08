Substitute Teacher Banned From School After Reportedly Telling Student To ‘Go Back To Mexico’

A substitute teacher is no longer allowed to teach in an Oregon school district after reportedly telling a student to “go back to Mexico.”

Swegle Elementary School fifth grade student Steven Zendejas claims the unnamed teacher made the comment after he chose not to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, The Hill reported Friday.

“She said, ‘If you don’t want to sing, go back to Mexico’ and that made me feel really, really bad,” Zendejas said, KATU reported.

Zendejas was born in the U.S. and is a U.S. citizen, according to The Hill. (RELATED: Two Tennessee Teachers Resign Following Homework Assignment On Slaves)

The incident reportedly happened Tuesday, according to KOIN. The substitute had worked for the Salem-Keizer School District for two years.

“We pride ourselves on being a safe and welcoming school district for all students, and what this substitute teacher did is inexcusable and doesn’t align with our values,” district spokeswoman Lillian Govus said, The Hill reported. “As such, this substitute will no longer work in our district.”

Salem-Keizer School District did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

