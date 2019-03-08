Detroit Lions Release Offensive Lineman T.J. Lang

Offensive lineman T.J. Lang was released by the Detroit Lions on Friday.

The Lions leadership released the following statement announcing the decision:

We would like to personally thank T.J. Lang for his two seasons with the Lions. He represented everything you could want from a football player and team captain. We all publicly saw him perform on the field at a very high level, but what was seen in the building every day was a player who had great leadership, professionalism and passion for the game of football. It meant a lot for T.J. to play in his home city and we have the utmost respect for him as a man. We wish T.J. and his family all the best in the future.

Shortly after being released from the team, the star offensive lineman put out a statement expressing his appreciation and encouraging fans to stick with the team. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Should Trade For Josh Rosen If He’s Only Worth A Third Round Pick)

This is a tough one to swallow. Lang always seemed like a really good dude, and we had high hopes for him when he came to the Lions.

I thought he’d anchor the offensive line for Matthew Stafford as we fought and clawed our way to a championship. Obviously, that didn’t occur.

Welcome to the tough world of the NFL.

I hope Lang has a good future ahead of him with a different team. He’s a legit dude, and I want nothing but the best for him.

It’s a damn shame it didn’t go as well as we had hoped with the Lions. Now, let’s crack a beer and pour one out for him.

