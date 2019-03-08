Trump Visits 23 Crosses For Tornado Victims

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Friday honored the 23 victims who were killed in Alabama after tornadoes ravaged the area last weekend.

During the trip, the president and first lady stopped by a row of crosses outside the Providence Baptist Church in Opelika that had been set up in honor of the 23 people who were killed in the storm.

The two stood quietly together and held hands in front of each cross, per a White House pool report.

At one point, Trump and the first lady walked up to one of the white crosses, which were decorated with large red hearts, stuffed animals and flowers, and touched the top of them very delicately, the report added.

In many of the pictures of the trip, the devastation to the area is truly heartbreaking.

The first family also met privately in the church with nearly a dozen victims families, per another WH pool report. Later, he met with volunteers and thanked them for doing an "A plus job."

The president also signed hats and Bibles for volunteers and survivors, which included signing a Bible for a 12 year-old boy that drew huge applause from the crowd, the report added.

“HAPPENING NOW:@flotus & @potus thanking volunteers & first responders at a disaster relief center in #Alabama,” FLOTUS spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham tweeted, along with a few pictures.