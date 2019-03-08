Trump Visits 23 Crosses For Tornado Victims

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Friday honored the 23 victims who were killed in Alabama after tornadoes ravaged the area last weekend.
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pause at a row of crosses for the victims of a tornado in Beauregard, Alabama, U.S., March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
During the trip, the president and first lady stopped by a row of crosses outside the Providence Baptist Church in Opelika that had been set up in honor of the 23 people who were killed in the storm.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand before a row of crosses honoring 23 people who died in the storm outside Providence Baptist Church March 8, 2019 in Opelika, Alabama, during a tour of tornado-damaged areas in the southern US state. (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump survey tornado damage with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Lee Countyís Emergency Management Agency director Kathy Carson (R) at their sides as they tour the disaster area with U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) in Beauregard, Alabama, U.S., March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
U.S. President Donald Trump is hugged by a resident who survived a tornado, as First Lady Melania Trump stands by, in Beauregard, Alabama, U.S., March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
The first family also met privately in the church with nearly a dozen victims families, per another WH pool report. Later, he met with volunteers and thanked them for doing an “A plus job.”
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump survey the damage and are briefed by Lee County Emergency Management Agency director Kathy Carson on the tornados that killed 23 people in the area earlier in the week in Beauregard, Alabama, U.S. March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
The president also signed hats and Bibles for volunteers and survivors, which included signing a Bible for a 12 year-old boy that drew huge applause from the crowd, the report added.
U.S. President Donald Trump greets volunteers who have sorted donated clothing at the Providence Baptist Church in Beauregard, Alabama, U.S., March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
US President Donald Trump (C) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) tour of tornado-affected areas with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (L front), Senator Richard Shelby (2nd L) and Governor Kay Ivey on March 8, 2019 in Beauregard, Alabama. (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (C) tours a tornado-affected area with US first lady Melania Trump (R) and Ben Carson (center-right), US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), on March 8, 2019 in Beauregard, Alabama. (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
“HAPPENING NOW:@flotus & @potus thanking volunteers & first responders at a disaster relief center in #Alabama,” FLOTUS spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham tweeted, along with a few pictures.