WaPo Editor Uses Cancer-Stricken Alex Trebek To Attack Trump

A Washington Post editor used “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek’s tragic cancer diagnosis to fire a shot at President Donald Trump in a Friday op-ed titled, “We’re not just mourning Alex Trebek. We’re mourning the truth.”

After lamenting the postmodern demise of objective truth, WaPo’s opinion editor Drew Goins then wrung his hands over the election of Trump. According to Goins, Trump has “made 8,158 false or misleading claims in his first two years in office” and ushered in an era where the truth doesn’t matter.

“We arguably live in an anti-expertise world. Americans can’t tell opinion from fact. Truth has always been valuable, but its present scarcity makes it feel especially precious.” (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Claims Unfair Media Treatment- These Headlines Prove That’s Fake News)

“So when Trebek announced Wednesday that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which carries a particularly low survival rate, it felt like we were grieving the potential loss of more than an avuncular quiz-show host,” Goins concluded. “The loss of Trebek means the loss of a zone where the truth is clear and uncontested.”

Trebek recently announced that he had stage 4 cancer, a grim diagnosis that the game show host has vowed to defeat.

The Washington Post editor went on to compare Trebek to Walter Cronkite and discussed the tough, exacting standards by which the show’s producers, judges, and question writers ensured that every question was fair and every answer accurate.

Some readers weren’t happy with the Trump attacks.

Twitter user Cameron Gray urged Groins not to politicize Alex Trebek.

Please don’t politicize Alex Trebek — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) March 8, 2019

Other responses took umbrage with the piece, claiming that fact that it was immature to mourn someone who is still alive and fighting.