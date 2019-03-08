White House Communications Director Bill Shine Resigns

White House Communications Director Bill Shine resigned from his position Thursday night and will serve as a senior adviser on the president’s re-election campaign.

Shine offered his resignation on Thursday night and President Donald Trump accepted, according to a statement released Friday from the White House. The resignation came as a shock to many, as Shine was generally not expected to leave the White House.

“Assistant to the President and Communications Director, Bill Shine offered his resignation to the President yesterday evening, and the President accepted,” the White House said. “Bill continues to support President Trump and his agenda and will serve as Senior Advisor to the 2020 re-election campaign.”

Shine released a statement indicating he still supports the president but did not explain his decision to resign from the top communications post in the administration.

Two sources familiar with the situation told The Daily Caller that Trump blamed Shine for not providing him with more positive media coverage in recent months and that the two had especially sparred in recent weeks.

“Serving President Trump and this country has been the most rewarding experience of my entire life,” Shine said. “To be a small part of all this President has done for the American people has truly been an honor. I’m looking forward to working on President Trump’s reelection campaign and spending more time with my family.”

The president spoke kindly of Shine on his way out, stating, “Bill Shine has done an outstanding job working for me and the Administration. We will miss him in the White House, but look forward to working together on the 2020 Presidential Campaign, where he will be totally involved. Thank you to Bill and his wonderful family!”

Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and press secretary Sarah Sanders also offered supportive statements of Shine, with Mulvaney calling him “invaluable,” and Sanders asserting that he is a “great leader.”

Shine, a former Fox News executive, joined the White House last August, filling the role left empty by former Communications Director Hope Hicks. (RELATED: Trump Taps Former Fox News Executive To Run White House Communications Team)

Shine left Fox in 2017 during a tumultuous time for the network, just weeks after former host Bill O’Reilly was ousted over allegations of sexual harassment.

The president in no small part named Shine to his position because of his decades of experience at the Fox News Channel and expected his coverage to shift significantly with his appointment.

The Trump campaign issued a statement Friday welcoming Shine saying “Bill Shine is an incredible professional and will bring insight and talent as we build a world-class campaign. He is a gifted communicator, strategic thinker and brings a wealth of experience from cable news and the White House. The President’s re-election effort just got stronger.”

