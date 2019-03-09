AAF Could Have ‘Resolution’ On Johnny Manziel Decision In Coming Days

It sounds like a decision from the AAF on Johnny Manziel will be made very soon.

There has been lots of talk about where Johnny Football would play next after he was tossed out of the CFL. The Alliance of American Football or the XFL seem like the two most obvious choices. It sounds like the decision will be made in the coming days. (RELATED: Johnny Manz iel Shows Off Arm Strength Amid Uncertain Football Future)

San Antonio Commanders hold his AAF rights. San Antonio’s general manager Daryl Johnston recently told the media the following, according to 247Sports:

Yeah, I think we’re going to get some clarity on that, if not late this week, then early next week. All personnel stuff, the business week will terminate on Tuesday evening, so I would expect some resolution on what the league has decided in time for movement prior to business being closed on Tuesday evening. So if it doesn’t happen late this week, then I would expect it to happen very quickly early next week.

Judging from Johnston’s comments, it sounds like the AAF is still very much in play. I speculated at this point that Manziel might be holding out for the XFL in hopes of a much bigger payday than the three-year deals that payout a total of $250,000 in the Alliance.

However, it looks like Johnston seems to think they’re going to get Manziel. If not, why wouldn’t he just shut down the conversation? His comments make me think they think the Texas A&M Heisman winner is going to show up for the Commanders once the league clears him.

There’s not much time left in the league’s inaugural season, which makes me once again think he’s headed to the XFL.

However, if he does sign in the AAF, then you can expect to see an immediate bump in TV ratings. That’d be great news because the ratings are already strong. Going higher would only be more impressive and cement the league’s success in its first year.

Stay tuned. It seems like things are about to move very fast.

