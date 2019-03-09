Alyssa Milano Says She’s ‘A Gay Man’ In Weird Tweet, Doubles-Down On Critics

Scott Morefield | Reporter

Liberal actress Alyssa Milano called herself “a gay man” along with several other non-white, non-female categories in an odd tweet Friday evening.

“I’m trans,” she wrote. “I’m a person of color. I’m an immigrant. I’m a lesbian. I’m a gay man. I’m the disabled. I’m everything. And so are you, Kirk. Don’t be afraid of what you don’t know or understand. No one wants to hurt you. We are all just looking for our happily ever after.”

Milano was responding to a Twitter user named Kirk Brown who used the platform to ask her if she was transgender after the actress posted a post “celebrating” her “transgender sisters” earlier Friday. (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Says ‘The Red MAGA Hat Is The New White Hood’)

The tweet drew several critical responses. Conservative author Michelle Malkin wrote, “You’re delusional,” and it went downhill from there:

Responding to her critics on Saturday, Milano doubled-down, writing that she “can identify with and not identify as.”

“I’m glad this tweet invoked conversation,” she wrote. “I’m so sorry it offended some. I see you and hear you. But just a reminder, empathy is not a bad thing. Nuance is important and literal interpretation is not always intended. And I can identify with and not identify as. Both are powerful.”

Follow Scott on Twitter

Tags : alyssa milano
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller