Alyssa Milano Says She’s ‘A Gay Man’ In Weird Tweet, Doubles-Down On Critics

Liberal actress Alyssa Milano called herself “a gay man” along with several other non-white, non-female categories in an odd tweet Friday evening.

“I’m trans,” she wrote. “I’m a person of color. I’m an immigrant. I’m a lesbian. I’m a gay man. I’m the disabled. I’m everything. And so are you, Kirk. Don’t be afraid of what you don’t know or understand. No one wants to hurt you. We are all just looking for our happily ever after.”

I’m trans. I’m a person of color. I’m an immigrant. I’m a lesbian. I’m a gay man. I’m the disabled. I’m everything. And so are you, Kirk. Don’t be afraid of what you don’t know or understand. No one wants to hurt you. We are all just looking for our happily ever after. https://t.co/znkQizV37k — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 9, 2019

“This is a subtle truth. Whatever you love, you are.” -Rumi ❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 9, 2019

Milano was responding to a Twitter user named Kirk Brown who used the platform to ask her if she was transgender after the actress posted a post “celebrating” her “transgender sisters” earlier Friday. (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Says ‘The Red MAGA Hat Is The New White Hood’)

My transgender sisters! I am celebrating YOU this #NationalWomensDay! — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 8, 2019

The tweet drew several critical responses. Conservative author Michelle Malkin wrote, “You’re delusional,” and it went downhill from there:

Liberals are weirdos https://t.co/tXLtM3jkBq — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 9, 2019

I’m an apple. I’m a chair. I’m Wilford Brimley. I’m the planet Jupiter. I’m the color blue. I’m everything. I’m hallucinating. I need medication. https://t.co/imHGzXSdZA — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 9, 2019

No. You are an advocate. Be ok with that. This isn’t the way to say you are with us. You can’t just fake an experience you don’t have. You don’t navigate any space like these groups. This is the “I don’t see color” approach which is oppression and erasure. — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) March 9, 2019

Show me your work….????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fbp8W24IBt — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) March 9, 2019

I’m confident that there are better ways to show solidarity than to claim identities that do not belong to you . — Blair Imani (@BlairImani) March 9, 2019

Responding to her critics on Saturday, Milano doubled-down, writing that she “can identify with and not identify as.”

“I’m glad this tweet invoked conversation,” she wrote. “I’m so sorry it offended some. I see you and hear you. But just a reminder, empathy is not a bad thing. Nuance is important and literal interpretation is not always intended. And I can identify with and not identify as. Both are powerful.”

I’m glad this tweet invoked conversation. I’m so sorry it offended some. I see you and hear you. But just a reminder, empathy is not a bad thing. Nuance is important and literal interpretation is not always intended. And I can identify with and not identify as. Both are powerful. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 9, 2019

The great Rumi quote was my intention! https://t.co/IKNYs76dNg — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 9, 2019

