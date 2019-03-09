Dan Crenshaw Showed Chris Evans His Glass Eye — Twitter Declared War On Captain America

Actor Chris Evans has been hanging around Capitol Hill for a mystery project — but one photo tweeted by Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw sent a Twitter mob gunning for Captain America.

National Journal senate correspondent Zach Cohen caught up with Evans in early February, but “The Avengers” star was tight-lipped about what he was actually doing in the nation’s capitol. (RELATED: Chris Evans Shares Endearing Tribute For ‘Captain America’ Fan Who Died Of Cancer)

.@ChrisEvans on the Hill, won’t say why. “I can’t dive into it. … Working on a project, but can’t get into too many details.” Says he’ll be watching #SOTU “from my hotel.” — Zach C. Cohen (@Zachary_Cohen) February 5, 2019

On Friday, Crenshaw posted two photos: one of himself with the man who brought Captain America to life and one showing his own glass eye — which is made to look like the Marvel hero’s shield. (RELATED: Dan Crenshaw Isn’t Buying Joe Kennedy’s Take On HR-1 ‘For The People’ Act)

When Captain America sees your Captain America glass eye. #merica pic.twitter.com/0xHb9GjSmV — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 8, 2019

Evans responded by sharing the photos along with the comment, “A VERY cool use of vibranium.”

A VERY cool use of vibranium https://t.co/zv5L9hqqTl — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 9, 2019

Before long, Evans was taking blows from his critics on Twitter — most of whom appeared to have a problem with Crenshaw’s politics.

We do not stan Dapper Nazis, Chris. pic.twitter.com/rK0mUQizlD — Clarkisha Kent: This One Lady (@IWriteAllDay_) March 9, 2019

you should’ve maybe considered googling this dude first — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) March 9, 2019

Captain America actor Chris Evans posts a lighthearted photo with Dan Crenshaw, and half the replies are verified leftists calling him a Nazi https://t.co/kccmtztF3J — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) March 9, 2019

But as some pointed out, it was encouraging to see people who don’t necessarily agree politically still be capable of friendly conversation.

Absolute idiocy. And an insult to victims of actual Nazis. Good for @DanCrenshawTX and @ChrisEvans Talk to each other. https://t.co/tIRWGRUaM9 — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 9, 2019

Disappointed to see all those people attacking @DanCrenshawTX and @ChrisEvans for taking a photo together. We need more of this. Not less. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 9, 2019

