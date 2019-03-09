Dan Crenshaw Showed Chris Evans His Glass Eye — Twitter Declared War On Captain America

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Actor Chris Evans has been hanging around Capitol Hill for a mystery project — but one photo tweeted by Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw sent a Twitter mob gunning for Captain America.

National Journal senate correspondent Zach Cohen caught up with Evans in early February, but “The Avengers” star was tight-lipped about what he was actually doing in the nation’s capitol. (RELATED: Chris Evans Shares Endearing Tribute For ‘Captain America’ Fan Who Died Of Cancer)

On Friday, Crenshaw posted two photos: one of himself with the man who brought Captain America to life and one showing his own glass eye — which is made to look like the Marvel hero’s shield. (RELATED: Dan Crenshaw Isn’t Buying Joe Kennedy’s Take On HR-1 ‘For The People’ Act)

Evans responded by sharing the photos along with the comment, “A VERY cool use of vibranium.”

Before long, Evans was taking blows from his critics on Twitter — most of whom appeared to have a problem with Crenshaw’s politics.

But as some pointed out, it was encouraging to see people who don’t necessarily agree politically still be capable of friendly conversation.

