Watch Darren Archibald’s Hit On Adam Clendening During AHL Game

Belleville Senators forward Darren Archibald threw a massive hit against Adam Clendening during a recent game against the Cleveland Monsters.

I was scrolling the internet like I always do when I came across the Friday night AHL hit thanks to Barstool Sports. Whenever I see a story about a big hit, I immediately click. (RELATED: NHL Ref Takes Puck Straight To The Groin. The Video Will Twist Your Stomach)

I had no idea what I was about to witness. Archibald absolutely destroyed Clendening. He jacked him up in a fashion that is honestly beyond words.

It’s a minor miracle he got up. Watch the horrifying hit below.

Here’s a real-time look at that Archibald hit. pic.twitter.com/J6wMYX4Jaa — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) March 9, 2019

My friends, it really doesn’t get much worse than that at all. That’s the kind of hit that is almost guaranteed to draw immediate retribution, which is exactly what happened.

Archibald paid for that hit by getting lit up in a fight afterwards.

with Brett Gallant in Cleveland’s lineup tonight, you knew this was coming no instigator penalty on the play, faceoff in Belleville’s zone, and Cleveland scores off the draw to make it 3-0 pic.twitter.com/4glXETGuLM — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) March 9, 2019

That monster collision is also more proof of why you should all be checking out AHL hockey. It’s not the NHL, but it’s still highly entertaining stuff.

There’s big hits, fast play and the guys are one step away from playing on the biggest stage in the sport.

I suggest you give it a chance. As for Archibald, there’s no question that’s one of the biggest hits I’ve ever seen.

