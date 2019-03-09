Duke Star Zion Williamson ‘Doubtful’ For Game Against UNC Saturday

Don’t expect to see Zion Williamson out on the floor when Duke plays North Carolina Saturday night.

According to CBS Sports, Coach K told the media Friday that the freshman phenom was “doubtful” against the Tar Heels as he continues to rehab a sprained knee. However, he added that “the way he’s going, he won’t be doubtful for the tournament.” (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

It now looks like Zion is primed to miss his fifth game in a row after getting hurt against UNC a couple weeks ago. Given how bad the Blue Devils have looked at times the past couple weeks, fans probably have a good reason to be worried about tonight.

Still can’t believe this happened. Hope Zion is ok. pic.twitter.com/J4OYIe2vEz — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) February 21, 2019

I was just telling somebody last night that there’s no way I’m taking Duke to make a run in the tournament if Zion isn’t suited up and ready to go. (RELATED: Duke Remains The Favorite To Win College Basketball National Championship)

He’s the most dominating player in America, and he changes the whole landscape of the game whenever he’s playing.

You can watch Duke and UNC battle it out tonight at 6:00 p.m. EST on ESPN. I have a strong sense that the Tar Heels might give Duke the business if Zion isn’t out there.

The last time they faced each other, the UNC rocked the Blue Devils. Don’t be surprised if the same happens tonight.

