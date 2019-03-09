‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer Viewed 81 Million Times In 24 Hours

A stunning amount of people watched the trailer for the final season of “Game of Thrones” on HBO.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the network announced that the trailer had been viewed 81 million times across Facebook, YouTube and Twitter within the first 24 hours of its release Tuesday. The season seven trailer received 61 million views in the same time period. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

For those of you who haven’t seen it yet, you can give it watch below.

Do we think it’s safe to say people are excited for the new season? Judging from the numbers, I think the answer is an overwhelming yes.

Personally, I can’t wait for April 14. It’s going to be absolutely electric to find out how the journey ends. We’ve waited years for the conclusion. (RELATED: Watch ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer)

I have no doubt that whatever HBO has planned for us will be incredible.

I hope you’re all ready because it’s going to be awesome. I want all the blood, all the alliances, all the deaths and all the shocking events that we can handle.

April 14 can’t get here soon enough.

I’ve got chills just thinking about it! Sound off in the comments with what you think will happen.

