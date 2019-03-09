Democrats Try To Flip The Script On Republicans Over Omar’s Anti-Semitism Controversy

Your first name

Democrats are trying to flip the scrip on Republicans over Rep. Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism controversy.

A resolution brought to the floor for a vote on Thursday was supposed to condemn Omar’s anti-Semitic remarks, but instead at the last minute it turned into a broad resolution condemning hate for various groups, which essentially watered down the original resolution.

Omar was not named in it and she also didn’t lose any committee assignments.

Several Republicans voted against the resolution because they felt it didn’t address the issue front and center. (RELATED: Omar Has Gotten in Hot Water with Frequent Comments About Israel)

So now some on the left including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez are trying to paint the Republicans who voted no on the resolution as racists.

Where’s the outrage over the 23 GOP members who voted NO on a resolution condemning bigotry today? Oh, there’s none? Did they get called out, raked over, ambushed in halls and relentlessly asked why not? No? Okay. Got it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 8, 2019

