Texas Fires Vince Young For His ‘Poor Performance’

Texas has fired their former superstar quarterback Vince Young.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that Young was fired for from his development officer job for his “poor performance” and “not demonstrating significant and sustained improvement in the performance of (his) job responsibilities and failing to maintain standards of conduct suitable and acceptable to the university.”

The same report indicated that he missed work and didn’t stay in touch with his superiors. According to Darren Rovell, the former college star was being paid $100,000 annually to work with the program.

Things really aren’t going well for Young lately. He was arrested recently after allegedly driving under the influence, and now he doesn’t have a job. (RELATED: Texas Football Legend Vince Young Arrested For Allegedly Driving Drunk)

It’s not a great look for a guy that was once considered a can’t-miss QB prospect.

Vince Young is arguably the greatest player in the history of Texas football, and now they won’t even employ him.

He must have burned some major bridges on his way out the door. It’s very common for athletic departments to hook up former stars with jobs. To lose one of those jobs is actually borderline impressive.

It should be interesting to see what Young does next. It looks like door at the University of Texas has officially been shut for him.