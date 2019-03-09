Trump Signed Bibles In Alabama And People Can’t Handle It

Your first name

President Donald Trump signed a handful of Bibles while visiting tornado-ravaged Lee County, Alabama, and the critics were quick to pounce.

MSNBC kicked off Saturday morning with a segment that was highly critical of the move. (RELATED: Trump Visits 23 Crosses For Tornado Victims)

WATCH:

Joe Watkins, former White House aide to President George H.W. Bush — who also happens to be a pastor — said he would “not be inclined to sign someone’s holy book.” He did, however, note that the people asking Trump to sign their Bibles did not appear to be bothered by it.

Former Obama White House aide Will Jawando added, “I’m of the opinion that only Jesus should be signing a Bible.”

MoveOn.org senior advisor Karine Jean-Pierre argued that the move was unprecedented and even “bizarre,” saying, “I’ve never seen that. I don’t think any of us has ever heard of a president signing a Bible.”

And they weren’t alone.

Politico called the move “an unusual gesture.”

Trump extended an unusual gesture as he sought to comfort Alabama residents devastated by a tornado there last weekend — he signed Bibles https://t.co/5HmOzUGXSp — POLITICO (@politico) March 8, 2019

And it only got worse from there.

Donald Trump signing bibles is like Hannibal Lecter signing cookbooks. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 8, 2019

Trump autographing Bibles is like Jesus signing tits at a porn convention. https://t.co/SQ8UrMfr8r — Susie Meister (@susie_meister) March 8, 2019

Trump signing bibles is the equivalent to letting Bill Cosby prepare the sacramental wine — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) March 9, 2019

Donald J. Trump is signing Bibles. The man whose vicious and inhumane border policy violates the fundamental teachings of Jesus is signing Bibles. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) March 8, 2019

Conservative commentator Michelle Malkin rained on their parade with a single tweet, reminding them that a president signing Bibles wasn’t exactly a new phenomenon.

1) Truman’s signed note in an admirer’s Book of Psalms https://t.co/XoWv9LHJ9T

2-3) Autographs of Clintons, Gore, Carters, Mondale in bible of collector Stephen Koschal https://t.co/LieTXZHftk

4) Heads exploding over Trump signing Bibles for Alabama tornado survivors pic.twitter.com/mWWMUS4ELM — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) March 9, 2019

Malkin listed Truman, Clinton, Gore, Carter and Mondale among the presidents, vice presidents, and candidates who had signed Bibles or Psalms books — and she posted photos.

Follow Virginia on Twitter