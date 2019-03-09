Trump Signed Bibles In Alabama And People Can’t Handle It

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

President Donald Trump signed a handful of Bibles while visiting tornado-ravaged Lee County, Alabama, and the critics were quick to pounce.

MSNBC kicked off Saturday morning with a segment that was highly critical of the move. (RELATED: Trump Visits 23 Crosses For Tornado Victims)

Joe Watkins, former White House aide to President George H.W. Bush — who also happens to be a pastor — said he would “not be inclined to sign someone’s holy book.” He did, however, note that the people asking Trump to sign their Bibles did not appear to be bothered by it.

Former Obama White House aide Will Jawando added, “I’m of the opinion that only Jesus should be signing a Bible.”

MoveOn.org senior advisor Karine Jean-Pierre argued that the move was unprecedented and even “bizarre,” saying, “I’ve never seen that. I don’t think any of us has ever heard of a president signing a Bible.”

And they weren’t alone.

Politico called the move “an unusual gesture.”

And it only got worse from there.

Conservative commentator Michelle Malkin rained on their parade with a single tweet, reminding them that a president signing Bibles wasn’t exactly a new phenomenon.

Malkin listed Truman, Clinton, Gore, Carter and Mondale among the presidents, vice presidents, and candidates who had signed Bibles or Psalms books — and she posted photos.

