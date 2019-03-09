When Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Be Released? Here’s What Details Are Known

It’s starting to get a bit concerning that we don’t know more about the second season of “Yellowstone.”

The season one finale episode aired at the end of August, and we don’t even have a trailer for season two yet. That was six months ago! What is going on?

I’m a very patient man. In fact, I might be one of the most patient people alive, but I’m starting to get worried with the lack of updates for the second season. I need to know what is happen with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and the rest of the family. I don’t want to know in a few months what Kayce and the rest of them are up to. I want to know right now. (RELATED: The ‘Yellowstone‘ Season One Finale Was Electric [SPOILERS])

Here’s what we do know for sure. The new season will likely consist of 10 episodes, and has added Neal McDonough to the cast.

Given that the first episode of season one aired in June, you’d think the second run would follow the same timeline.

However, we really have seen no evidence to suggest that’s the case at all. That’s only a few months away. Where is the evidence? Where are the inside looks of the second season? Where is anything?

The one piece of evidence that appears to indicate something is on the horizon is a late February Instagram post from Cole Hauser, who plays Rip in the hit Paramount Network show. He hinted that it’s “coming soon.”

I need new “Yellowstone” content like a drug addict needs a fix. That might sound excessive, but it’s true. It’s one of the greatest shows ever made, and I can’t wait for season two.

I hope it’s coming sooner than later. It feels like it’s been an eternity since we got a new episode. Let’s get after it!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter