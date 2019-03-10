Chuck Norris Turns 79 Years Old

Chuck Norris was born on Mar. 10, 1940.

The legendary actor somehow turned 79 years old on Sunday, but still seems like he could be 30 years younger. In addition to being a famous actor, Norris is also a legendary martial artist. (RELATED: Chuck Norris Has A ‘Dire Warning’ For America)

After serving our country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, Norris took up the sport and let it define his career. Norris is a black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu, and has his own school of fighting he founded called Chun Kuk Do. (RELATED: Vladimir Putin: Deadlier Than Chuck Norris)

On the big screen, Norris is perhaps best known for co-starring with Bruce Lee in the 1972 classic martial arts film “Way of the Dragon.”

The classic movie is a must watch for every person, whether they like karate or not. It is one of the greatest movies ever made and has one of the greatest fight scenes in cinematic history.

There’s certainly a lot to admire about Chuck Norris. Few have lived as interesting a life as he has.

Happy birthday, Chuck!

