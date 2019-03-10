Conservative Twitter Throttles AOC For Reagan Racism Comments

Conservatives used Twitter to rip Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her recent comments about “Reaganism in the ’80’s” pitting the “white working class Americans against brown and black working class Americans.”

“A perfect example of how special interests and the powerful have pitted white working class Americans against brown and black working class Americans is Reaganism in the ’80s when he started talking about welfare queens,” Ocasio-Cortez told The Intercept’s Briahna Gray on Saturday at the South by Southwest Conference & Festivals in Austin, Texas.

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) suggests former President Ronald Reagan was a racist and claims he “pitted white working-class Americans against brown and black working-class Americans to screw over all working-class Americans” pic.twitter.com/oxM2QPRgrB — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 9, 2019

“So you think about this image of welfare queens and what he was really trying to talk about was … this like really resentful vision of essentially black women who were doing nothing, that were ‘sucks’ on our country. That’s not explicit racism but still rooted in a racist caricature.”

Conservatives on Twitter weren’t about to take the democratic socialist congresswoman’s words lying down. Conservative actor James Woods used a famous Reagan quote against the young liberal politician.

Reagan: “It isn’t so much that liberals are ignorant, it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so… pic.twitter.com/O2nJ7QsYfT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 10, 2019

Fox News host Laura Ingraham noted that Ocasio-Cortez “wasn’t alive when Reagan was elected in a landslide and re-elected in a bigger landslide. But my Lord, AOC is BRILLIANT!!!” (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez’s Recent Girl Scout Story Is Probably Bullsh*t)

She wasn’t alive when Reagan was elected in a landslide and re-elected in a bigger landslide. Bu my Lord, @aoc is BRILLIANT!!! https://t.co/AYWFf4TPDY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 10, 2019

There were plenty more:

.@AOC cheers for socialism while wearing $1000 suits and eating at 5 star restaurants. All provided to her by the benefits of Capitalism. She wants you to suffer under high taxes and oppression while she thrives as a privileged congresswoman. #fixit

https://t.co/GgUoQfhCDW — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) March 10, 2019

I first voted for Ronald Reagan in 1980 – he unified all workers for their economic advantage and success – the Blue Dog democrats supported him and he was relected in a landslide 1984 – apparently @AOC believes that Orwell’s “1984” is a “how to” manual to rewrite history https://t.co/BjkyTkCQMf — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) March 10, 2019

Watch @AOC accuse President Ronald Reagan of utilizing racism to “screw over all working-class Americans.” (Oh, so THAT explains how Reagan carried 49 states in ’84. Black unemployment fell faster than did white unemployment. Black businesses grew faster than white owned ones.) https://t.co/riEfomYr2e — Larry Elder (@larryelder) March 10, 2019

#AOC spews her #Democrat Hate- “America is garbage ” Reagan had a “Racist vision of America” The Left Hates You- Plan accordingly https://t.co/1n0UiAyUcA — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) March 10, 2019

When unparalleled ignorance meets unbounded arrogance: @AOC https://t.co/7TGJ37skOk — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 10, 2019

If @AOC is not an indictment of our education system, I don’t know what is. Where an I get my property taxes refunded?https://t.co/r5p081IFFR — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) March 10, 2019

Dear @AOC, You said Pres. Reagan used racism to “screw over all working class Americans.” @tavissmiley and @CornelWest made a similar wrongheaded claim that Reagan’s policies hurt black workers. FALSE! Unlike your interviewer, I responded with FACTS:https://t.co/OEHQLz5RIe — Larry Elder (@larryelder) March 10, 2019

I guess when your historical knowledge only dates back 2018 it’s hard to remember things like Reagan amnesty. https://t.co/um31ac0fmJ — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 10, 2019

AOC says Reagan was a racist. WTH is her definition of racist? pic.twitter.com/9UnGOPMJhd — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) March 10, 2019



