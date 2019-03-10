Conservative Twitter Throttles AOC For Reagan Racism Comments

Scott Morefield | Reporter

Conservatives used Twitter to rip Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her recent comments about “Reaganism in the ’80’s” pitting the “white working class Americans against brown and black working class Americans.”

“A perfect example of how special interests and the powerful have pitted white working class Americans against brown and black working class Americans is Reaganism in the ’80s when he started talking about welfare queens,” Ocasio-Cortez told The Intercept’s Briahna Gray on Saturday at the South by Southwest Conference & Festivals in Austin, Texas.

“So you think about this image of welfare queens and what he was really trying to talk about was … this like really resentful vision of essentially black women who were doing nothing, that were ‘sucks’ on our country. That’s not explicit racism but still rooted in a racist caricature.”

Conservatives on Twitter weren’t about to take the democratic socialist congresswoman’s words lying down. Conservative actor James Woods used a famous Reagan quote against the young liberal politician.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham noted that Ocasio-Cortez “wasn’t alive when Reagan was elected in a landslide and re-elected in a bigger landslide. But my Lord, AOC is BRILLIANT!!!” (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez’s Recent Girl Scout Story Is Probably Bullsh*t)

There were plenty more:


