Coach K Says He ‘Expects’ Zion Williamson To Play In ACC Tournament, Will Have Contact In Practice Monday

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski expects Zion Williamson to be ready for the ACC tournament.

Following a Saturday night loss to UNC, Coach K told the media he believes the freshman phenom will be ready for the conference tournament and will have contact in practice starting Monday.

K: Initial diagnosis on Bolden is MCL sprain. Not sure how severe. Also said Zion expected to play in ACC Tournament and take on contract in practice Monday. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) March 10, 2019

Zion hasn’t played since suffering a sprained knee against the Tar Heels a few weeks ago. The Blue Devils are 3-3 in their last six games after dominating the season with him. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

Still can’t believe this happened. Hope Zion is ok. pic.twitter.com/J4OYIe2vEz — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) February 21, 2019

The Blue Devils and the fans better hope like hell he’s back for the ACC tournament. Duke hasn’t looked good since he went down, and I’m really starting to wonder what type of March Madness potential they even have.

A month ago, I thought there was no way they wouldn’t win it all. Now, I’m not sure they’re even a Sweet 16 team with Zion sidelined.

They’ve fallen hard and fast without him playing.

It truly is a shame, too. Real competitors want to play against only the best. It feels like we’re almost getting robbed with the freshman star not playing.

It should be interesting to see how it all unfolds in the coming games. If he’s back and healthy, then Duke fans should start getting hyped.

If not, don’t be surprised if they get hit with an early tournament exit.

