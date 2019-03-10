Texas AG Ken Paxton Has A Strong Message For Republicans Against Trump’s Border Wall Emergency
WATCH:
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is calling out Republicans who are pushing back against President Donald Trump on the national emergency declaration on the southern border.
“They’re Congress, they delegated this authority. If they want to take it back, take it back, but don’t complain about the authority you’ve delegated. And second, go to the border and see what the real issues are and please do something,” said Paxton.
He went on to explain why he believes the president’s move is constitutional and why his state would benefit from Trump’s effort to secure the border. (RELATED: Rand Paul Says 10 Republican Senators Will Vote Against Trump’s National Emergency Declaration)
——-
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
