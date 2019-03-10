Liberty Basketball Player Scottie James Disgracefully Flops In Win Over Lipscomb

Liberty basketball player Scottie James had a disgraceful flop Sunday in a win over Lipscomb.

With a little more than two minutes in the game, James behaved like he had just been shot by a sniper as Liberty led 65-64.

That’s not an exaggeration at all. He went down like Mike Tyson had just unhinged his jaw, and I’m not sure anybody even got close enough to breath on him. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

Watch the embarrassing play below.

FLOP. Liberty trying to flop their way into the tourney. pic.twitter.com/EsrEMXyyKA — Andrew Doughty (@Adoughty88) March 10, 2019

Liberty’s win today got them a spot in the tournament. If there was any fairness at all in this world, they’d lose it immediately.

As Americans, we have to agree to not put teams in the tournament that have players willing to fake injuries like they just faced a firing squad.

As a grown man, how can you even look yourself in the mirror after that play?

I just don’t get it. This is college basketball we’re talking about. It’s March and he’s out here disrespecting the game!

Americans everywhere should band together and demand Liberty be suspended immediately. I hate to do it. I absolutely hate to do it, but we don’t have a choice anymore.

