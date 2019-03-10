The Night King And Jon Snow Will See Each Other Again In Season 8 Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

We’ve got more insight into the eighth season of “Game of Thrones,” and it is chilling.

As everybody knows, I’ve been following updates like a hawk. Nothing has slipped past me as we prepare for the final season of “GoT.” Thanks to a recent interview with one of the star actors in the show, we now know Jon Snow and the Night King will see each other again. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Vladimir Furdik, who plays the legendary villain, recently told Entertainment Weekly the following when discussing the Night King in the final season of the HBO hit show:

People will see he has a target he wants to kill, and you will find out who that is. There’s also that moment [in “Hardhome”] when Jon Snow was on the boat and the Night King looked at him and raised his arms — there’s a similar and even stronger moment between Jon and the Night King this time.

You can see the scene from season five that Furdik is referencing below.

There’s two things that jump to my mind here. First, I don’t think Snow is the target the Night King is looking to kill. If he was the target, Furdik would be giving way too much away with his comments.

“Game of Thrones” is notorious for not giving anything away or tipping its hand. So, I wouldn’t bet on Jon Snow being the man or woman he’s out to kill.

Who could that be? I have no idea, but I’m not putting my chips down on Snow.

Secondly, I really do think Jon Snow is going down. Do I have any concrete proof? No, I don’t, but he already survived one face-to-face encounter with the Night King. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Trailer Causes Speculation Arya Stark Will Die)

Do we really like his chances to survive two? I don’t think so.

It’s also well-known that nobody is off-limits when it comes to dying in “GoT,” and I’m sure that extends to those who have already died and come back to life once.

Killing off Jon Snow would break hearts. It would crush the souls of people. That’s exactly what “GoT” is all about.

I wouldn’t get too attached, folks. I think one of our favorite characters is destined for the afterlife in season eight. Make sure to tune in April 14 to find out.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter