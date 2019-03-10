Oakland Raiders Trade For Antonio Brown, Give Him Contract Worth More Than $50 Million

Antonio Brown was traded from the Steelers to the Oakland Raiders late Saturday night.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders made him the highest paid receiver in the league with a new contract. The max value is $54.125 million over three years. More than $30 million of it is guaranteed.

Contract details for new #Steelers WR Antonio Brown: 3 years, $50.125M, source said. Max value is 54.125M. He gets $30.125M guaranteed, more than the $0 he preciously had. The contract was he biggest hurdle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2019

Oakland and the Raiders gave up a third and fifth round pick in the 2019 NFL draft to get him. There was a time when he was initially believed to only be worth a sixth. (RELATED: Antonio Bro wn Might Only Be Worth A Sixth Round Pick In A Potential Trade)

The Antonio Brown saga is finally nearing a close. Sources say the #Steelers are dealing AB to the #Raiders in exchange for a third round pick and a fifth round pick in this 2019 draft. Brown will also get a reworked contract that makes him the NFL’s highest paid WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2019

Well, there you have it folks. The biggest saga in the NFL over the past few months is officially over, and it really couldn’t have worked out better for the fans.

Antonio Brown and Jon Gruden joining forces is going to produce the type of content that we could only dream of. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Are The Team ‘Most Interested’ In Antonio Brown)

Brown’s ego is out of control and Gruden is just an electric factory. It’s a match made in heaven.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Mar 9, 2019 at 9:24pm PST

This is either going to go incredibly well for Gruden and the Raiders, or it’s going to be an absolutely disaster. There really isn’t a middle ground.

It’s also another sign that Gruden is swinging for the fences right now. I think we all knew the Oakland coach was going to be ambitious, and he hasn’t disappointed.

He reworked the roster for draft picks, and now he just got himself arguably the best receiver in the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Mar 9, 2019 at 11:49pm PST

As always, Gruden has found a way to captivate fans around the world, and he did it this time while most of us were sleeping.

