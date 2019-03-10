PREVIEW: Wisconsin Will Throttle Ohio State In Basketball Sunday On CBS

The Wisconsin Badgers are going to rock Ohio State on Sunday.

It’s our final game of the season, and that means it’s time to show up and show out for my Badgers. We’re rolling right now. With the Big Ten tournament only days away, there is absolutely no margin for error. We’re 21-9, but none of that matters right now. The only thing that matters is fighting for the right to play 40 minutes of ball.

That starts today when we stomp all over OSU. The Buckeyes are going to wish they were at any location other than their actual home court. (RELATED: Wisconsin Blows Out Iowa 65-45, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Big Dunk)

Gentlemen, it’s going to be massacre.

Shall we all take a little walk down memory lane. I remember a few years ago when we played the Buckeyes, and it ended in national embarrassment for them as they were knocked from the top spot in the country.

Now, this game isn’t as big as that one, but it’s always good to remind people where they stand. The Buckeyes have no chance.

After we’re done taking care of OSU, we’re aiming at the rest of the B1G in the conference tournament.

You do not want to get in our way. I can promise you that match.

Welcome to March, gentlemen. It’s time to find out who the boys are and who are the men destined for greatness. I like my odds.

Tune in at 4:30 p.m. EST on CBS to watch Wisconsin crush OSU.

