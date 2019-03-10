Sean Miller Gives Emotional Address To Arizona Fans, Declines To Comment On His Future

Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller had an emotional address for the fans Saturday night in a losing effort to Arizona State.

Miller told the crowd, “It has been an amazing honor to coach in McKale Center the last 10 years. Thank you for everything.”

Does that sound like a goodbye speech to you? That would seem like a reasonable assumption, especially because Miller is engulfed in a massive college basketball investigation. He has been subpoenaed and will testify in an upcoming federal corruption trial into the sport. (RELATED: Sean Miller, Will Wade To Be Subpoenaed In College Basketball Trial)

His comments after the game didn’t do anything to tamper down the belief he was saying goodbye to the crowd. When asked if he was thanking fans because of an uncertain future, Miller declined to comment.

I’m not an expert and nothing is set in stone, but that speech sure as hell sounds like Miller is leaving. If Miller testifies under oath in the upcoming trial about potential NCAA violations, then he’s done.

If he pleads the fifth, he could end up getting fired anyways. Remember, the NCAA isn’t the justice system. They don’t need to meet the same burden of proof as the courts do in order to bury somebody.

I’d be very worried right now if I was a fan of Sean Miller at Arizona. That speech justifies my belief something is up. Now, to be clear, we don’t know anything for sure. Judge for yourself, but his comments and demeanor just don’t seem normal.

