The #1 Best Selling Sewing Machine On Amazon Is Now On Sale For Over $40 Off

You may remember the joy of sewing together a new pair of jeans for a loved one, but chances are it wasn’t all sunshine and roses. Sewing requires the intensive focus and precision that it seems only your grandmother had, but one of America’s favorite pastimes does not have to be such a frustrating experience. Unlike older models that required lots of manual input, the new Singer 4452 Sewing Machine is not your grandmother’s sewing machine.

SINGER | Heavy Duty 4452 Sewing Machine with Accessories, 32 Built-In Stitches, 60% Stronger Motor, Stainless Steel Bedplate, 48% Faster Stitching Speed & Automatic Needle Threader On Sale for $142

This sewing machine, which is on sale now for over $45 off of its normal retail price, features 32 built-in stitches includes 6 Basic, 7 Stretch, 18 Decorative Stitches and 1 Fully Automatic 1-step Buttonholes. There is also no need to strain your eyes as an automatic needle threader follows helps you effortlessly thread the eye of the needle without eye strain or frustration. Included with the machine are also a variety of must-have accessories like seam rippers, a lint brush, a quilting guide, needles, bobbins, a small screwdriver and a spool pin.

With over 70% of customers giving this high quality sewing machine a 5 star review (it’s the number one best selling sewing machine on Amazon), now is the time to pick it up for over 20 percent off its normal $300 price-tag!

SINGER Heavy Duty 4452 Sewing Machine With Free Accessories And Stainless Steel Bedplate Now On Sale For Over $40 Off

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.