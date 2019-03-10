Trump Says He Has ‘Accomplished More’ Than Any Other Administration In Two Years Despite ‘Hostile And Corrupt Media’

David Krayden | Ottawa Bureau Chief

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday morning that he believes his administration has “accomplished more in its first two years than any other administration.”

The president frequently voices his opinion on Twitter that he does not get credit for his achievements from the media.

Trump Digs Coal. Shutterstock

Then President-Elect Donald Trump opens his arms wide as he approaches Vice President-Elect Mike Pence on stage at a Thank You rally held at the Giant Center. Shutterstock

Trump said he has achieved so much in areas like the selection of judges, “Tax & Regulation Cuts” and achieving low unemployment “despite the most hostile and corrupt media in the history of American politics.” (RELATED: NYT Columnist Says Media Should Collude Against Trump)

Trump also noted that “more people are working today in the United States, 158,000,000, than at any time in our Country’s history. That is a big deal!” (RELATED: The Trump Economy Is So Strong The World Is Trying To Keep Up: Here’s How That Hurts China)

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., Feb. 11, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis.

Trump has delivered conservative judges to the Supreme Court and did manage to push significant tax cuts through Congress. He is also presiding over historic lows in unemployment levels for minorities.

Follow David on Twitter

 

 

Tags : donald trump media bias trump administration unemployment
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller