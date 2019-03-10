Watch UFC Fighter Tim Means Snap His Ankle Against Nico Price

David Hookstead | Reporter

Tim Means suffered a gruesome ankle injury late Saturday night in a loss to Nico Price at UFC Wichita.

Means snapped his ankle when going to the ground during the big fight, and Price responded by throwing a ton of shots that ended the match almost immediately.

Watch it below. It's not pretty. Consider yourself warned.

Below are a few more looks at the horrific injury.

It can't get much worse than that in the UFC when it comes to ankle injuries. It just gave right out on Means, which is the scariest part.

It’s one thing if you have a clear reason for an injury. He fell and his ankle just went with him. It was disgusting.

It’s also a great thing that the ref jumped in because there was no chance Means was getting up. No shot at all.

I hope Means gets well soon, but something tells me he won’t be fighting for a long time.

