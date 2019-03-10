Watch UFC Fighter Tim Means Snap His Ankle Against Nico Price

Tim Means suffered a gruesome ankle injury late Saturday night in a loss to Nico Price at UFC Wichita.

Means snapped his ankle when going to the ground during the big fight, and Price responded by throwing a ton of shots that ended the match almost immediately. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch it below. It’s not pretty. Consider yourself warned. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

THE HYBRID!!!@NikoHybridPrice lands a VICIOUS right hand and stops Means in round 1! #UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/BUspq28Rlj — UFC (@ufc) March 10, 2019

Below are a few more looks at the horrific injury.

ESPN didn’t show Tim Means much after the KO. But it looks like he may have broke his ankle coming down on it. Heal up man… pic.twitter.com/fj75GBW7NL — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 10, 2019

#UFCWichita Broadcast no mention of Tim Means broken ankle..nasty. pic.twitter.com/eyDwH0jciD — Shane Doyle (@shanedoilers87) March 10, 2019

Here is what I was talking about. Tim Means’ ankle snapped as he was getting dropped. Ouch #UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/RmtiXGVZWy — Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofsky) March 10, 2019

It can’t get much worse than that in the UFC when it comes to ankle injuries. It just gave right out on Means, which is the scariest part. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

It’s one thing if you have a clear reason for an injury. He fell and his ankle just went with him. It was disgusting.

It’s also a great thing that the ref jumped in because there was no chance Means was getting up. No shot at all.

I hope Means gets well soon, but something tells me he won’t be fighting for a long time.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter