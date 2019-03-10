Will Hurd Reveals The One Way He Would Vote For His Friend Beto O’Rourke

Republican Texas Rep. Will Hurd and former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke have been friends for years — but Hurd said there’s only one way he’d cast a vote for his road-trip buddy in the 2020 presidential election: if “Beto decides to run as a Republican.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper pressed Hurd on the issue during a segment on Sunday morning’s “State of the Union,” making a reference to the road trip that put Hurd and O’Rourke in the spotlight of bipartisan “bromance.”

Grounded by bad weather in March 2017, Hurd and O’Rourke rented a car and made the drive from Texas to Washington, streaming much of the 1600-mile journey on Facebook live and endearing themselves to voters of both parties.

Now that O’Rourke — who has not yet declared — is a potential contender in the 2020 Democratic primary, Tapper wondered whether Hurd would vote for his friend. (RELATED: Bill Maher Makes Fried Chicken Joke To Black Congressman)

“You have a famous, or infamous, depending on your point of view, friendship with former Congressman Beto O’Rourke who ran for Senate last year and lost,” Tapper began. “If he were to run for president, who would you vote for between Beto O’Rourke and Donald Trump?”

Hurd smiled, saying, “My plan is to vote for the Republican nominee.”

“So President Trump over Beto,” Tapper pressed.

The CNN host tried a few more times to draw out the quote — and Hurd finally spelled it out. “Unless Beto O’Rourke decides to run as a Republican, which I don’t think he’s planning on doing.”

