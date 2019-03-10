Wisconsin Beats Ohio State 73-67 In Overtime Thriller

Wisconsin beat Ohio State 73-67 in an overtime thriller for the ages Sunday.

As I said coming into the game today, we needed to finish the year off strong with a win today. We entered with 21 wins, and we’re leaving Columbus with 22 wins.

That’s the kind of action I like to see out of my Badgers. Ohio State managed to be scrappy, keep things close and force overtime, but it ultimately didn’t matter. (RELATED: Wisconsin Blows Out Iowa 65-45, Khalil Iverson Throws Down Big Dunk)

My guys showed up and showed out when it mattered. When the bright lights were on, the Badgers took care of business. Welcome to basketball in March. This is where Ethan Happ, Brad Davison and Wisconsin thrive.

Now, we set our sights on the Big Ten conference tournament. Everything we want to accomplish is just waiting for us to go get it.

There’s no time for excuses, poor play and not getting the job done.

This is the time of year that we prepare for. It’s why we spend the extra time in the gym, it’s why we spend the time analyzing tape and it’s what separates from those who are great from just being good.

We ended the regular season on a strong note and got a double-bye in the conference tournament. Now, we chase a title. I hope all of you are enjoying this journey as much as I am.